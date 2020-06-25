Beverages - Brewers
June 25, 2020 / 6:31 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

REFILE-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 25

4 Min Read

 (refiles to fix day of week in coronavirus data)
    PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
=========================NEWS/EVENTS============================
    RATES: The Czech National Bank has done its work by massive
easing since March to help the economy overcome coronavirus
damage, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday after central
bankers kept interest rates unchanged.
                
    
    AID: The Czech government has spent 56.7 billion crowns
($2.4 billion) so far on direct aid to companies and individuals
to battle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak,
Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell further, underperforming
other currencies in the region after a surprise rate cut sent it
to a one-month low, while markets focused on Wednesday's rate
meeting in Prague.
                
    
    GDP: The Czech economy will likely drop more this year than
the ministry had predicted in April, Finance Minister Alena
Schillerova said on Wednesday.
                
    
    CONFIDENCE: Czech business confidence rebounded slightly
from record lows in June as the economy continued to reopen from
coronavirus lockdowns, a regular Statistics Office survey showed
on Wednesday.
                
        
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 10,777 confirmed
coronavirus cases by the end of Wednesday, with 127 new
infections that day.
    Of those, 7,588 people have recovered and 343 people have
died in connection with the disease. There were 2,846 active
cases.
    here
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    AIRPORT: Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague is expected to
report negative EBITDA of 390 million czech crows this year,
chief executive Vaclav Rehor said. Letting go 450 employees was
due to the bleak outlook more than based on the fall suffered
due to the new coronavirus pandemic, he said.
    E15, page 10
    
    BUDWEISER: The state-owned Budweiser brewery raised its
profit by 4% to 278 million czech crowns last year, with
revenues hiting record 3 billion crowns, up 192.7 million.
    here

    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)        
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 23.6510 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below