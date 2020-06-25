REFILE-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 25

(refiles to fix day of week in coronavirus data) PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =========================NEWS/EVENTS============================ RATES: The Czech National Bank has done its work by massive easing since March to help the economy overcome coronavirus damage, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday after central bankers kept interest rates unchanged. AID: The Czech government has spent 56.7 billion crowns ($2.4 billion) so far on direct aid to companies and individuals to battle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell further, underperforming other currencies in the region after a surprise rate cut sent it to a one-month low, while markets focused on Wednesday's rate meeting in Prague. GDP: The Czech economy will likely drop more this year than the ministry had predicted in April, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Wednesday. CONFIDENCE: Czech business confidence rebounded slightly from record lows in June as the economy continued to reopen from coronavirus lockdowns, a regular Statistics Office survey showed on Wednesday. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 10,777 confirmed coronavirus cases by the end of Wednesday, with 127 new infections that day. Of those, 7,588 people have recovered and 343 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 2,846 active cases. here ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= AIRPORT: Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague is expected to report negative EBITDA of 390 million czech crows this year, chief executive Vaclav Rehor said. Letting go 450 employees was due to the bleak outlook more than based on the fall suffered due to the new coronavirus pandemic, he said. E15, page 10 BUDWEISER: The state-owned Budweiser brewery raised its profit by 4% to 278 million czech crowns last year, with revenues hiting record 3 billion crowns, up 192.7 million. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.6510 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)