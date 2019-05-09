REFILE-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 9

Consumer Goods and Retail
    PRAGUE, May 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint traded near 5-month lows on
Wednesday as robust industrial output data did not change market
expectations that the central bank (NBH) will not rush into
further monetary tightening despite a continued rise in
inflation.
                 
        
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices gained in the
main markets on Wednesday in anticipation of a return of French
demand after a public holiday and on cool weather while German
wind generation was forecast to remain stable at a low level.
                
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.726     25.725    0        -0.11
 vs Dollar                 22.975     22.983    0.03     -2.5
 Czech Equities         1,063.5    1,063.5     -0.11      7.8
 U.S. Equities         25,967.33  25,965.09     0.01     11.32
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    SAZKA: The antimonopoly watchdog approved investment group
KKCG's acquisition of the remaining 25 percent stake in Sazka
Group, where it already controls 75 percent, from Emma Capital.
    Sazka is the biggest shareholder in Casinos Austria.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
            
