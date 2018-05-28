FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Beverages - Brewers
May 28, 2018 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds Kvitova interview news item from Sunday)
    PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    CENBANK: The Czech National Bank (CNB) Governor Jiri Rusnok
believes the crown will return to appreciation in the coming
weeks backed by economic fundamentals and lack of reasons to
follow the Turkish lira or other emerging markets, he told
Reuters on Friday.
                
    
    CEFC: Czech financial firm J&T said on Friday it had struck
a deal with Chinese state conglomerate CITIC Group            to
settle debts owed by troubled Chinese company CEFC, ending a
dispute.
                
    
    UNIPETROL: Refiner Unipetrol           board decided not to
propose a dividend for 2017 earnings.
                
    
    KVITOVA: Petra Kvitova said it was "great news" that a
suspect had reportedly been held in custody in connection with
the 2016 stabbing that left her with career-threatening
injuries.
                
    
    INTERVIEW-KVITOVA:  Seventeen months after being attacked in
her home by a knife-wielding intruder, Petra Kvitova has come to
accept that she may always have that "weird feeling" whenever
she is out alone and that her left playing hand will never fully
recover.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The crown trimmed its losses against the euro
on Friday after Czech Central Bank (CNB) Governor Jiri Rusnok
said its weakness may bring forward the next interest rate hike.
                
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    MOBILE: Prime Minister Andrej Babis said it was
"unacceptable" to have such high mobile data costs in the Czech
Republic and that competition needs to rise in the market.
    Babis met the head of operator O2 Czech Republic last week
and will also meet the country heads of T-Mobile and Vodafone.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
    
    BEER: Pilsner Urquell will be one of the key export brands
for owner Asahi Breweries Europe          and will only be
produced in its home of Plzen.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    FLATS: The average price of existing apartments in Prague
rose 11.3 percent y/y in the first quarter to 82,710 crowns per
square meter.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.