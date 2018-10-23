FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 23

3 Min Read

 (Adds market snapshot)
    PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    AFGHANISTAN: A Czech member of the NATO-led Resolute Support
mission in Afghanistan was killed and two others wounded on
Monday in the western province of Herat, the Czech Defence
Ministry said.
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 5 billion
crowns ($221.82 million) worth of domestic government bonds in
two primary auctions taking place in November, the ministry said
on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies headed higher on
Monday as markets took some relief from Italy retaining a stable
outlook from Moody's ratings agency after an expected downgrade.
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: European OTC power prices for next week leaped
on Monday on forecasts of colder weather, which propelled French
demand higher, and some longer-than-expected outages at the
country's nuclear reactors. 
                
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.83      25.823    -0.03     -1.19
 vs Dollar                22.537     22.524    -0.06     -5.92
 Czech Equities        1,081.18   1,081.18      0.17      0.28
 U.S. Equities        25,317.41  25,444.34     -0.5       2.42
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    TPCA: Toyota and PSA Citroen are debating their joint
production of smaller cars at their plant in Kolin, TPCA, as
this segment of the car market is expected to be hit by stricter
CO2 emissions which will come to effect in 2020, a source told
the paper.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 22.5410 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
