Czech small business lobby leader Havlicek nominated as industry minister

PRAGUE, April 10 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday he had proposed Karel Havlicek, the head of a small business association and deputy chief of government science and research council, as the new industry minister.

He will replace Marta Novakova, who was an ally of pro-Chinese and pro-Russian President Milos Zeman. Novakova said earlier on Wednesday that Babis had decided to replace her.

Among the main tasks for the ministry is regulation of the energy and telecoms markets and preparing a project to build a new nuclear power station.

Babis said he was also proposing lawyer Vladimir Kremlik, who has worked for the government, as new transport minister to replace Dan Tok, who resigned. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Jason Hovet)