June 27, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech president appoints PM Babis's second government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a new two-party cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday, installing a minority government that may need the support of the once-outcast Communist party to exercise its mandate.

Babis’s anti-establishment ANO party won an election last October but has yet to win parliamentary approval for a government. To break the stalemate, it has agreed a coalition with the Social Democrats.

But with just 93 seats in the 200-strong lower house, the coalition is seeking outside support from the Communists - giving the fringe party its first say in national politics in the almost three decades since its authoritarian rule ended. (Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet)

