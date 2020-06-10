Czech coalition agrees 5% digital tax aimed at global internet giants- CTK agency

PRAGUE, June 10 (Reuters) - The two Czech ruling coalition parties agreed on Wednesday to impose a 5% digital tax aimed at global internet giants, below an earlier plan for a 7% rate, news agency CTK quoted Labour Minister Jana Malacova as saying on Wednesday.
The government has been discussing the tax on big tech companies’ local revenues from targeted advertising, digital marketplace provision and user data sales despite opposition from the United States.
Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Jason Hovet