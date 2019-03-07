UPDATE 1-Kapsch TrafficCom offices raided by Czech police

(Adds prosecutor comment)

PRAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - Police raided the Czech offices of Austrian toll company Kapsch TrafficCom and the Czech anti-monopoly regulator, spokesmen for the two organisations said on Thursday.

The raids were connected to public orders handled by the anti-monopoly office, including a highway toll system tender, state prosecutor Petr Sereda told CTK news agency. No charges have been made yet, he said.

A Kapsch spokesman in the Czech Republic said earlier that police requested Kapsch’s country director Karel Feix’s cooperation in an investigation, to which he agreed.

“Nobody has been charged, arrested or in any way restricted in movement. Kapsch is giving the police its maximum cooperation,” the spokesman said in a statement, adding the company could not give any more details.

Kapsch’s Austrian headquarters said the raids included five offices in the Czech Republic and Feix’s apartment.

Kapsch has run the Czech Republic’s highway toll system since 2007 but lost a 10.75 billion crown ($474.1 million) tender for its operation from next year to a Czech-Slovak consortium.

The Transport Ministry signed a contract with the consortium last year, which Kapsch challenged. The anti-monopoly regulator UOHS confirmed the tender results in February.

A spokesman for UOHS confirmed raids on its office.

The Czech police’s organised crime unit said earlier on Twitter it was carrying out actions related to two criminal investigations. A spokesman referred to the statement when asked for comment on the raids.