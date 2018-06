PRAGUE, June 5 (Reuters) - Czech financial market grew by 9.7 percent in 2017, with the volume of money in financial products or held in cash rising to 6.13 trillion crowns ($279.17 billion), the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday in its annual report on markets.

It said the rise in financial market holdings was the largest since 2012. ($1 = 21.9580 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)