Czech parties agree China should not take part in nuclear tender

PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Czech political parties have agreed that Chinese companies should not take part in a planned tender to build a new nuclear power station, but there has been no agreement on Russian participation, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek told Reuters after a meeting of party leaders on Wednesday.

The government is finalising conditions for a tender to build a 1,200 megawatt unit at the existing Dukovany plant. (Reporting by Robert Muller Writing by Jan Lopatka Editing by David Goodman )