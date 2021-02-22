Czech Republic to file legal action against Poland over Turow mine

PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will sue Poland over the expansion of the Turow lignite mine on the Czech and German border, saying it was damaging communities on the Czech side, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Poland said last year it allowed state-run power group PGE to extend operations at its open-pit mine to secure power capacity at a local plant, which was “indispensable” for the country’s energy transformation. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; editing by David Evans)