Czech lower house votes to lift immunity of prime minister

PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech lower house voted on Friday to allow prosecution of Prime Minister Andrej Babis in a case of alleged EU subsidy fraud, which has blocked his attempts at creating a government.

Lawmakers voted 111-69 to lift Babis’ parliamentary immunity. Babis denies wrongdoing in the case, in which police allege he hid ownership of a farm and convention centre a decade ago to receive a 2 million-euro subsidy involving European Union funds. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King)