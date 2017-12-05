Czech central bank could raise rates by 25 bps every half-year -governor

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank may raise its main interest rate by quarter of a percentage point each half-year, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.

The central bank has raised the two-week repo rate, currently at 0.50 percent, twice since August when it delivered its first rate hike in nearly a decade.

“We will rather use those mild raises, by one quarter of a percentage point,” Rusnok said on national television.

“I would see that as a likely scenario in the coming quarters,” he said when asked if the bank could raise interest rates by 25 basis points every half-year. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)