FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 27, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech central bank plumps for quick hike as crown drifts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, moving more quickly than it had expected to tighten conditions in a hot economy and compensate for a weakening exchange rate.

Markets had given a nearly 50 percent chance to a rate hike on Wednesday while a slight majority of analysts had expected rate setters to wait until August or later before delivering its fourth rate increase in a tightening cycle started last year.

The bank raised the benchmark two-week repo rate to 1.0 percent.

The crown firmed after the decision and traded up 0.8 percent at 25.705 to the euro. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka, Writing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.