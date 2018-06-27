UPDATE 2-Czech central bank goes for quick rate hike as crown drifts

(Adds analysts, graphics, market reaction)

By Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday as an accelerating economy and weakening currency led it to move sooner than expected.

Markets had put the chances of a rate increase on Wednesday at nearly 50 percent chance. A slight majority of analysts said it would wait until August or later before raising rates for the fourth time in tightening cycle that began last year.

The crown gained to as strong as 25.690 to the euro, from 25.840 after the decision to raise the benchmark two-week repo rate to 1.0 percent. It was up 0.7 percent on the day at 25.740 at 1108 GMT.

Policymakers are looking to stay ahead of an economy that is set to grow almost 4 percent this year. Unemployment, which is the lowest in the European Union, is driving up wages, while Prague home prices are rising at double-digit rates.

The central bank last raised borrowing costs in February. Its current staff forecasts saw rates rising again around the turn of the year, counting on a stronger currency to tighten monetary conditions.

But for much of the last month, a U.S. dollar rally has contributed to the crown’s trading 1 to 3 percent weaker than the bank’s staff forecasts assumed.

Czech National Bank (CNB) Governor Jiri Rusnok will hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT) to lay out the reasons for the rate hike.

Citigroup economist Jiri Sindel said the voting ratio would send a signal of how hawkish the central bank is becoming.

“If it was the unanimous decision and if the hike was not only driven by the weaker crown, it would probably represent an upside risk to our baseline scenario for the CNB´s policy rate in H2-2018,” he said in a client note.

A number of central bank board members, including Rusnok, had spoken about chances of a rate hike before the end of the year because of the weak crown and strong growth in wages, which rose at their fastest in 15 years in the first quarter as the labour market tigthened.