Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Russia demands Czech embassy cut more staff in spiralling dispute

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it has demanded that the Czech embassy in Moscow cut its staff after Prague ordered Russia to remove most of its remaining diplomats in a row over spying.

“The (Czech) ambassador was told that we reserve the right to take other steps in the event the hysterical anti-Russian campaign spirals further,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up