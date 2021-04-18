Czech industry minister: Rosatom unlikely to take part in nuclear project

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - It is very unlikely that Rusia’s Rosatom will take part in building a new nuclear power station in the Czech Republic or even take part in a security review preceding a tender, Czech Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Sunday. The Czech Republic expelled 18 Russian embassy staff on Saturday and said it suspected Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunitions depot explosion in 2014. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Clarke)