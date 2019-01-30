Huawei excluded from Czech tender after security warning -paper

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Czech tax authority has excluded Huawei from a tender to build a tax portal after the country’s cyber watchdog warned of security threats posed by the Chinese telecoms supplier, the Mlada Fronta Dnes newspaper reported.

The reported disqualification, which would be a first in the country, comes as Huawei faces growing scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government and allegations that Beijing could use its technology for spying, which the company denies.

Mlada Fronta Dnes said the Finance Ministry’s General Financial Directorate has amended a 500 million crown ($22 million) tender for a new tax portal for filing returns as it falls under the state critical infrastructure classification.

Before that, Huawei had been seen as a favourite in the tender. A local Huawei representative could not immediately comment while the tax office could not be immediately reached. ($1 = 22.5380 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller Editing by Alexander Smith)