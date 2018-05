PRAGUE, May 7 (Reuters) - Around 30 foreign companies connected with the Czech economy may enter the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE) via dual listing, the E15 daily paper reported on Monday, quoting a source.

PSE has been struggling with a decreasing trade volume. Last year, it dropped by 29 billion crowns ($1.36 billion) year-on-year to 139 billion crowns, the paper said.