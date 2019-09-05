Czech finance ministry sets plans for digital tax by mid-2020

Bonds News
PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry submitted plans to start taxing global internet giants from the middle of 2020, proposing a 7% rate on targeted advertising, multilateral digital interface use and user data sales, it said on Thursday.

The ministry has been working up plans on a digital tax this year and confirmed on Thursday the charge would be aimed at firms with global revenue over 750 million euros ($835.80 million) annually and 50 million crowns ($2.16 million) in the Czech market.

It added the tax could raise state revenue of 2.1 billion crowns for the 2020 budget and 5 billion crowns annually after that.

