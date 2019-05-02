Czech operators will have until 2024 for 5G rollout -PM

PRAGUE, May 2 (Reuters) - Czech mobile operators will have until 2024 to roll out new-generation 5G networks after an auction of frequencies planned for later this year, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.

“I expect the spectrum for 5G will be awarded and divided in 2020 after an auction in 2019. These carriers will have until 2024 to roll out 5G for commercial use,” Babis told an international conference on 5G security in Prague.

The government aims to use the auction to draw a fourth operator to the country to boost competition against incumbents O2 Czech Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone . (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Michael Kahn, writing by Jason Hovet, editing by Susan Fenton)