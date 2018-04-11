Consortium beats Kapsch in Czech highway toll tender

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - The Czech government picked a consortium of CzechToll and SkyToll to operate the country’s highway toll from 2020 in a 10-year contract worth 10.7 billion crowns ($522.89 million), Transport Minister Dan Tok said on Wednesday.

CzechToll is controlled by richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner’s PPF group while SkyToll operates the highway toll system in neighbouring Slovakia. The Czech-Slovak consortium beat a bid by current toll operator Kapsch of Austria.

Unsuccessful bidders still have an appeal period.