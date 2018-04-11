FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 8:47 AM / in 4 hours

Consortium beats Kapsch in Czech highway toll tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - The Czech government picked a consortium of CzechToll and SkyToll to operate the country’s highway toll from 2020 in a 10-year contract worth 10.7 billion crowns ($522.89 million), Transport Minister Dan Tok said on Wednesday.

CzechToll is controlled by richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner’s PPF group while SkyToll operates the highway toll system in neighbouring Slovakia. The Czech-Slovak consortium beat a bid by current toll operator Kapsch of Austria.

Unsuccessful bidders still have an appeal period.

$1 = 20.4630 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet

