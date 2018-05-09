FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech competition watchdog cancels tender for highway toll system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 9 (Reuters) - The Czech competition watchdog cancelled on Wednesday a 10.7 billion crown ($496.24 million) government tender for a new operator of a highway toll system.

The UOHS office said the tender lacked transparency due to errors in handing over tender documentation to bidders, and due to an unclear definition of the size of the road network that the fixed-price offer should cover.

The tender had been won by a consortium of CzechToll, controlled by richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner’s PPF group and SkyToll, which operates the highway toll system in neighbouring Slovakia.

The Czech-Slovak consortium beat a bid by current toll operator Kapsch of Austria.

The decision can be appealed. The government is running out of time to find a toll operator from January 2020 when the current contract ends.

$1 = 21.5620 Czech crowns Reporting by Jan Lopatka

