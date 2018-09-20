FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czechs sign $494 million highway toll deal with consortium

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Czech transportation ministry signed a 10-year highway toll contract worth 10.75 billion crowns ($494.28 million) starting in 2020 with a consortium of CzechToll and SkyToll on Thursday, it said.

In May, the competition watchdog cancelled the government tender. A consortium of CzechToll, controlled by the richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner’s PPF group, and SkyToll, which operates the highway toll system in neighbouring Slovakia, had won that tender.

The ministry said on Thursday it was able to complete the contract after the regulator threw out complaints from the current operator, Kapsch of Austria.

$1 = 21.7490 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller, Editing by Michael Kahn

