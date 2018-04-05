FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated a day ago

Czech car sales to slow in 2018 -association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - Growth of new car registrations in the Czech Republic is likely to slow in 2018 to 3 percent after a record 2017, the country’s Car Importers Association said on Thursday.

Sales of new cars jumped 4.6 percent last year, a level the association said would not be matched in 2018 following a slight dip in first-quarter registrations.

It had previously forecast 2018 growth at 3 percent to 8 percent, which was based on an external PwC study.

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova, Writing by Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn

