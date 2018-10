PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Czech car registrations rose by 1.1 percent year-on-year to 207,784 vehicles in the first nine months of 2018, the Car Importers Association said on Wednesday.

The top brand was Volkswagen’s local unit, Skoda Auto, with 31.4 percent share, followed by Volkswagen flagship brand at 9.8 percent and Hyundai at 7.8 percent, the association said.