Market News
June 1, 2020 / 1:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chinese online grocery firm Dada looks to raise over $280 mln in U.S. IPO

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Dada Nexus Ltd said on Monday it aims to raise up to $280.5 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the Chinese online grocery firm at over $3.72 billion.

The company, whose IPO comes amid tighter restrictions on flotations by Chinese companies going public in the U.S., set bit.ly/3gFAHjj a price range of $15 to $17 per American Depository Share (ADS) for its offering of 16.5 million ADS. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below