Exclusive: Hyundai in talks with EU on concessions over Daewoo deal - sources

A shop sign of Hyundai is seen outside a car showroom in Bletchley, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Milton Keynes, Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - World No. 1 shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd are in talks with EU antitrust regulators on concessions to allay competition concerns about its $1.8 billion bid for rival shipbuilder Daewoo, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal last December, on concerns that the takeover could inflate prices and reduce competition in the market for cargo shipbuilding.

It temporarily halted its probe on July 13, the third time it has done so. The previous two delays were due to the coronavirus crisis and also while waiting for the companies to provide data.