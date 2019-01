SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korean shipbuilding giant, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, is interested in buying a stake in cross-town rival Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , a Hyundai official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hyundai Heavy held talks to buy the Daewoo stake, the official said, without elaborating further.

State-funded Korea Development Bank holds a 55.7 percent stake in Daewoo. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)