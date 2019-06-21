Regulatory News - Asias
FDA declines to approve Daiichi Sankyo's blood cancer treatment

June 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve its drug quizartinib as a treatment for adults with a type of blood cancer.

The decision follows an advisory committee meeting, held in May, where independent advisers to the U.S. regulator voted 8-3 against the drug’s approval to treat acute myeloid leukemia patients with a specific genetic mutation called FLT3. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

