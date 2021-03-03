Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Daily Mail owner snaps up New Scientist magazine for $97.8 mln

March 3 (Reuters) - The owner of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper said on Wednesday that it has acquired science and technology magazine New Scientist for 70 million pounds ($97.80 million) in cash from a consortium of investors led by its owner Bernard Gray.

Daily Mail and General Trust said the purchase, made by its consumer media division, is a part of its strategy to improve the quality of its sales by building up subscriptions and digital capabilities.

