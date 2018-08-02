FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 9:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge declines to block sales by Daily Harvest competitor

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has rejected a bid by Daily Harvest, a frozen food company partially backed by actress Gwyneth Paltrow and tennis star Serena Williams, to temporarily block a competing company from selling similar products.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said New York-based Daily Harvest, which sells frozen smoothies and other organic food in cups online has not shown it will likely succeed on the merits in its trade secrets lawsuit against Imperial Frozen Foods, whose “Happy Healthy” products are expected to hit store shelves in late August.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n5KXqt

