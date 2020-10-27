Waymo, Daimler partner to make self-driving trucks

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O autonomous driving technology development unit, Waymo, and a division of Germany's luxury carmaker Daimler AG DAIGn.DE have teamed up to make heavy-duty, self-driving trucks in the United States, the companies said on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Waymo will provide its automated-driving technology to Daimler’s Freightliner Cascadia brand of Class 8 trucks.

The autonomous Freightliner Cascadia trucks would be available to customers in the United States in the “coming years”, the companies said, adding that they plan to explore the expansion of the self-driving technology globally in the “near future”.