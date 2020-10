FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber UBER.N has offered more than 1 billion euros to buy Daimler DAIGn.DE and BMW's BMWG.DE joint mobility services company Freenow, Manager Magazin said on Wednesday.

While Daimler is ready to sell, BMW’s Chief Executive Oliver Zipse is wavering about selling up, and is instead open to offering Uber a stake, Manager Magazin added.