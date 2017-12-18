FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 2:33 PM / a day ago

Mercedes Benz lifts growth outlook for Brazil truck sales in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sales of heavy trucks in Brazil are likely to rise 30 percent next year, the head of Mercedes Benz in the country said on Monday, raising a prior forecast of 20 percent growth as a recovery gains steam in Latin America’s largest economy.

Philipp Schiemer, who is also the most senior executive in Latin America for Daimler AG, raised the company’s forecast for bus sales in Brazil to 15 percent growth in 2018 from this year, up from a prior outlook for 12 percent growth. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
