SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of German automaker Mercedes-Benz sees overall domestic truck sales rising by 18% to 120,000 units this year, according to a company presentation on Friday.

Philipp Schiemer, president of Mercedes-Benz in Latin America, said the company’s challenges this year will be returning to profit and boosting exports. (Reporting by Peter Frontini Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)