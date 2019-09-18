China's CATL to supply batteries for Daimler's electric trucks

BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chinese battery cell producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) and Daimler reached an agreement to supply the German automaker with batteries for its electric truck fleet starting from 2021, Daimler said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, CATL will provide Daimler with batteries for the Mercedes-Benz eActros, Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 models, Daimler said, adding that the Stuttgart-based firm will develop and install the battery systems itself.

Earlier this month, German auto supplier Robert Bosch said it was teaming up with CATL to develop high-performance battery cells.