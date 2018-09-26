FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Daimler names Kaellenius as CEO from 2019, Zetsche proposed as chairman

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Daimler AG said on Wednesday it would appoint Ola Kaellenius as chief executive in 2019 and that current CEO Dieter Zetsche would move to the supervisory board in 2021.

Zetsche will step down from his positions on the board of management of Daimler AG and as head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, effective at the end of the annual shareholders’ meeting in 2019, Daimler said.

Daimler’s Kaellenius will then be appointed as chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG, the company said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
