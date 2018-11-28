Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Daimler to start making electric cars in China in 2019

STUTTGART, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Daimler will start building electric cars in China next year as a way to meet stringent anti-pollution quotas, even as demand for conventional models like the Mercedes-Benz Maybach remains strong, China chief Hubertus Troska said on Wednesday.

China has introduced minimum sales requirements for so-called new energy vehicles (NEV’s) and Daimler is on track to meet the quota for 2018, Troska said.

“We are very confident about fulfilling the NEV quotas,” Troska said, adding that a new fully electric vehicle will be added to local production.

“We begin production end of next year,” Troska said about the Mercedes-Benz EQC model. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Edward Taylor, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

