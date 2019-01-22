Mercedes-Benz cars will produce electric batteries in Poland - PM

WARSAW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz Cars will start producing electric batteries in Jawor, Poland, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“We are very happy that an investor that has been with us for a few years has entrusted us again and in the same place in Jawor,” Morawiecki said at a press conference, according to public news channel TVP.

Mercedes-Benz Cars board member Markus Schafer told the conference that the new investment would create 300 jobs. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Writing by Joanna Plucinska Editing by Louise Heavens)