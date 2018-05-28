Stuttgart prosecutor cooperates with foreign authorities in Daimler probe

FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - The Stuttgart prosecutor’s office on Monday said it was cooperating with foreign authorities as it probed carmaker Daimler and auto supplier Robert Bosch for potential fraud and false advertising tied to illegal emissions.

Germany’s Transport Ministry grilled Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday over how many Mercedes-Benz vans and cars need to be fixed to meet emissions rules.

Upon being asked whether Stuttgart prosecutors were working with prosecutors in France as part of the Daimler probe, the spokesman said: “We are in an exchange with foreign authorities.”

Some Mercedes-Benz models, including the Vito, use diesel engines supplied by Renault.

A probe of auto supplier Bosch continues, the Stuttgart prosecutor said. Investigators are probing whether Bosch employees may have aided and abetted emissions fraud at Daimler, Audi and Fiat Chrysler, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Maria Sheahan)