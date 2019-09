BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are considering installing an external auditor at Daimler to monitor the diesel issue, Germany’s manager magazin reported.

Without naming its sources, the magazine said the information came from within Daimler.

A spokesman for Daimler declined to comment, saying the report was speculation. (Reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin and Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt Editing by Madeline Chambers)