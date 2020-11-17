Renault-Daimler tie-up to continue despite Daimler-Geely deal, says source

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler’s plan to cooperate with China’s Geely to build a next-generation combustion engine does not mean the end of cooperation between Daimler and Renault, a source at the French company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source said that current engine projects between Renault, Daimler and Nissan will continue and new opportunities are being studied. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Writing by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman )