Daimler to cooperate with Geely to build engines - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German auto maker Daimler will cooperate with China’s Geely to build its next generation of engines, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, citing company and industry sources.

Most of the engines will be made in China, Handelsblatt said. The alliance with Geely, which owns a 10% stake in Stuttgart-based Daimler, means that an existing partnership with Renault will expire. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)