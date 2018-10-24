Daimler, Geely form mobility services joint venture in China

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler on Wednesday said it will form a premium ride-hailing joint venture in China together with Geely Group.

“The JV will provide ride-hailing mobility services in several Chinese cities using premium vehicles including but not limited to Mercedes-Benz vehicles,” Daimler in a statement describing the alliance.

The 50:50 joint venture will be headquartered in Hangzhou, Daimler said. Geely’s chairman Li Shufu is Daimler’s largest shareholder with a stake of just over 9 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)