Daimler to put up to 18,500 workers on short-time work

BERLIN (Reuters) -Carmaker Daimler is to put up to 18,500 workers in Germany on short-time work due to a global shortage of chips, the company said on Wednesday.

The company’s plants in Bremen and Rastatt would be affected, it said.

“Currently, there is a worldwide supply shortage of certain semiconductor components,” said a spokeswoman. “We continue to play things by ear. The situation is volatile, so it is not possible to make a forecast about the impact,” she said.

The move, which will interrupt production at the factories but allow employees working on special projects to continue, will take effect from April 23 for one week, initially.

Focus Online had originally reported the move, citing dpa news agency.