Daimler beefs up CFO's powers in management overhaul

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - German cars and trucks maker Daimler on Thursday said Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm will take over responsibility as finance chief at Mercedes-Benz AG, in an overhaul designed to eliminate duplicate management structures.

Daimler announced the reorganisation would also impact the areas of research, production and strategy.

Mercedes-Benz Chief Financial Officer Frank Lindenberg will leave Daimler and hand his responsibilities to Wilhelm, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)