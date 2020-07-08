Daimler cautiously optimistic despite expected second-quarter loss

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Daimler said on Wednesday it expects to report an operating loss and a big drop in sales for the second quarter although the German carmaker is cautiously optimistic that other markets will follow the strong recovery it has seen in China.

Daimler said sales of its Mercedes-Benz brand dropped by almost 19% to around 870,000 cars in the first half, although the brand achieved its best second quarter so far in China in terms of sales. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Michelle Martin)