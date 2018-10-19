FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Daimler issues profit warning on diesel woes, shares hit 5-year low

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler AG issued a profit warning on Friday, saying that costs arising from “government proceedings and measures” concerning its diesel vehicles were mainly to blame.

Daimler said it expected its full-year earnings before interest and tax to be significantly below last year’s level.

The company’s shares fell to a five-year low on the news, and dragged down shares in other European carmakers.

