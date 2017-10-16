Daimler to invest 35 bln euros in Germany over next 7 yrs

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Daimler plans to invest 35 billion euros ($41.3 billion) in its German plants over the next seven years to fund projects in electromobility and mobility services, it said.

A spokesman for the German automaker confirmed the investment figure published earlier on Monday by the works council.

“Focus of the investments would be electromobility and mobility services as well as innovation areas (such as) connectivity and autonomous driving,” the works council said.